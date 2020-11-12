Obama says Trump's baseless election fraud claims put democracy on a "dangerous path"

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, former President Barack Obama is commenting on President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud.

"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Mr. Obama told Scott Pelley in a clip from the interview that aired on "CBS Evening News."

Moreover, the former president says members of the president's party who "go along with" his unfounded claims of election fraud put democracy on a dangerous path.

"I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion," Obama said. "It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

President Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and has launched a series of lawsuits with allegations of widespread fraud in several states. There is no evidence to support the president's claims. While some Republicans have congratulated President-elect Biden on winning the election, others have said Mr. Trump's claims need to be examined.

Mr. Obama appears in his first interviews about his new book "A Promised Land" in reports to be broadcast Sunday on both 60 Minutes and "CBS Sunday Morning."