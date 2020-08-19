What Obama plans to say in his Democratic National Convention speech

When former President Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, he not only plans to describe working alongside his former partner, Joe Biden, but also intends to use a major national address to encourage Americans to vote.



Mr. Obama is set to address the convention on the same night as some of the party's biggest female stars — Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Kamala Harris, the party's vice presidential nominee.



A spokeswoman says the former president plans to "talk about watching Joe's success firsthand in helping to lead America out of a dire recession and jump-start our economy, expand health care for tens of millions of Americans, and restore our standing in the world."



In urging Americans to vote, Mr. Obama will "highlight the cynical moves by the current administration and the Republican Party to discourage Americans from voting," the spokeswoman said.



"He'll make a pointed case that democracy itself is on the line – along with the chance to create a better version of it," the spokeswoman said of Mr. Obama's upcoming remarks. "And finally, he'll echo his call to all Americans who believe in a more generous, more just nation: that this election is too important to sit out, and if everyone shows up, votes early, and makes sure their friends and family do the same, we can get back to work building a better, fairer America."



Mr. Obama made similar remarks last month during the funeral for Congressman John Lewis, using his eulogy to the lawmaker to call our attempts to suppress voting rights and urging Americans to honor Lewis' legacy by casting ballots this year.



The locale for Mr. Obama's remarks was not immediately evident and is expected to be announced on Wednesday.