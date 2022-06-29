Vehicle hits, drags Baltimore police sergeant about two blocks after he tries to pull it over

Baltimore police wait outside hospital one of their own was raced to after he was hit by a vehicle and dragged about two blocks on night of June 28, 2022. The hospital is the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. CBS Baltimore

A Baltimore police sergeant attempting to make a traffic stop was struck by the vehicle he was trying to pull over dragged roughly two blocks Tuesday night, CBS Baltimore reports.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver accelerated, dragging the sergeant and hitting another vehicle along the way.

The sergeant was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, whose chief physician, Dr. Thomas Scalea, told reporters he's critically ill and on full life support.

Witnesses told CBS Baltimore they saw the sergeant trying to start the traffic stop then get dragged. They said they ran up to him as he was lying in the street and all they could see was a person surrounded by blood.

The Baltimore police union is describing the incident as a "vehicular assault."

Officers in tactical gear and other officers shut down multiple blocks in the area after the incident.

A caravan of roughly 10 police cruisers was seen heading to the hospital alongside the ambulance carrying the sergeant.