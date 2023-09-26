26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere found murdered at Baltimore apartment building

26-year-old tech CEO found murdered at Baltimore apartment building 26-year-old tech CEO found murdered at Baltimore apartment building 00:31

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company, was found dead at a Mount Vernon apartment building Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a call for service, where LaPere's body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

WJZ confirmed Tuesday that LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

EcoMap released a statement mourning LaPere's loss.

"The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do." -EcoMap Technologies

According to LaPere's LinkedIn, she graduated from Johns Hopkins University, and landed on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the Social Impact Category.

Investigators said a missing persons call had been made a short time before the discovery.

"That's pretty horrifying," Chris McNees, a tenant of the building, told WJZ on Monday. "I mean, just for that to happen anywhere in the city is obviously a bad thing but it's hard to imagine why this would happen specifically in this building."

UpSurge Baltimore, another Baltimore tech company, also released a statement.

"The entire team at UpSurge Baltimore expresses its profound shock and sorrow over the tragic and untimely death of Pava LaPere, Founder and CEO of EcoMap. Pava was a friend and inspiration to so many of us. Our deepest, most heartfelt condolences go out to Pava's family, friends, and the entire EcoMap team. We stand in solidarity with them, mourning the loss of a true visionary. The Baltimore tech community has lost a shining star, and it is difficult to put into words the depth of the community's sorrow at Pava's death." -UpSurge Baltimore

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have information that could help detectives in this case, contact the department at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.