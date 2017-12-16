Baltimore police ID man who allegedly fired shots during high-speed chase

BALTIMORE -- Authorities have identified the man they said led police on a wild chase through the streets of Baltimore before being arrested on Friday. Several were injured during the chase, including a police officer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police identified Mausean Carter on Saturday. The 30-year-old Carter allegedly shot wildly at officers and pedestrians as he led cruisers on a chase for at least 20 minutes.

One officer was injured during the pursuit and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, CBS Baltimore reports.

A police officer ran to the car when it finally came to a stop at an intersection. The officer pulled the driver out and wrestled him to the ground.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson T.J. Smith said the 30-year-old suspect may be connected to a triple shooting Thursday night that left one person dead and a non-fatal shooting last week on Edmondson Avenue.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Carter is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder.

A news conference is scheduled Monday.