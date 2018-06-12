Video showing Baltimore County police officer stopping shopper in Maryland goes viral

TIMONIUM, Md. -- A video showing a Baltimore County police officer stopping a man at a department store has garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The Baltimore Sun reported on the incident and video, which 24-year-old John Holt posted on his Facebook page. It shows Officer H.R. Persuhn saying he is trying to verify whether there is a warrant for Holt's arrest.

In the video, Holt, who is black, says Persuhn, who is white, is harassing him.

Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said Persuhn happened to be at the Kohl's store in Timonium June 7 when he recognized Holt from a September shoplifting call at J.C. Penney.

Court documents said Holt has a July trial scheduled over a theft report J.C. Penney filed.

Holt didn't immediately return a reporter's Facebook message.