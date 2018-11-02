CBSN
By Caroline Linton CBS News November 3, 2018, 1:24 AM

Baltimore Amazon warehouse wall collapse: 1 dead, 1 missing, fire chief says

A wall collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore on Nov. 2, 2018.

Courtesy of Jenna Dorsey

Last Updated Nov 3, 2018 1:48 AM EDT

At least one person is dead and another unaccounted for when a wall collapsed late Friday at an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore, the city's fire chief said. Firefighters found the deceased victim under rubble and transported to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, fire chief Roman Clark said. 

Clark said there is a search underway for the person who is still not accounted for. 

According to The Baltimore Sun, roads around the facility were filled with debris. 

It's unclear if the incident is related to the severe weather that hit the city, but Clark said the area was getting strong winds and rain at the time. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News