Backstreet Boys release 20th anniversary edition of "I Want It That Way"

Backstreets' back! The boyband, which has been together for 26 years, released their 9th album earlier this year, but they're going back to their roots with their newest song release. The band released a reimagined version of the 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" on Friday, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song.

"In 2019 we not only celebrate 26 years together as a group but also 20 years of theMillennium album!" the band wrote on YouTube. "From our visits to MTV's TRL studio in the heart of Times Square to selling out worldwide tours in minutes to meeting so many of you and sharing countless memories, it's been a crazy ride and we want it that way."

The band said they wanted to thank the fans who have made them feel "larger than life." So, they released a new edition of their hit single. The new "I Want It That Way" is a more stripped-down acoustic version of the original ballad.

They're not just offering a new version of the song, but they've made "Millennium" merch available again -- 20 years after the album was first released.

During their summer tour, the Backstreet Boys will being performing new hits off their latest album, "DNA," and hopefully some of their classics, for those true decades-long fans.