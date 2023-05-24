Baby bison killed after man "intentionally disturbed" the newborn calf at Yellowstone National Park

Authorities at Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident that led to the death of a newborn bison calf in northwestern Wyoming over the weekend, park officials said.

The incident occurred Saturday, when an unidentified park visitor "intentionally disturbed" a bison calf in Lamar Valley, near the intersection of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek, according to the National Park Service.

The visitor, a man estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, appeared to lift the calf from the river and onto land in a photo released by the agency on Tuesday. In it, the man is seen wearing sunglasses, dark pants and a blue t-shirt. He apparently attempted to help the calf after noticing that the animal had been separated from the rest of its herd while crossing the river.

As the calf struggled, the man pushed it up from the water and onto the surrounding roadway, the park service said. Other visitors later reported seeing the calf approach cars and people along the road.

An unidentified white man in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. Hellen Jack via National Park Service

Although park rangers tried "repeatedly" to reunite the calf with its herd, "these efforts failed," officials said, noting that any form of human interference can in some cases cause wildlife to reject their offspring. Because the calf had been abandoned, and because it was then posing dangers to cars and people on the road, park staff killed the animal, park officials said.

Yellowstone National Park requires that all visitors remain at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, like bisons, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the National Park Service said in a news release. "Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death. The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules."

Anyone with information about the incident in Lamar Valley have been asked to contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or YELL_Tip@nps.gov.