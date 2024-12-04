2 babies in the backseat of stolen car were dumped outside on a freezing day. An Indiana man rescued them.

Two babies who were dumped from a stolen car are safe after an Indianapolis man spotted them while waiting for a package to be delivered.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a kidnapping shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to CBS affiliate CBS4. A vehicle was reported stolen with a 4-month-old and 5-month-old in the backseat, the department said on social media.

The vehicle was located about an hour later, but the two children were not inside, CBS4 reported. The suspect was also not there.

Shortly after, police received a 911 call from a "Good Samaritan" who spotted the babies and brought them inside. The children had been left outside. The National Weather Service said temperatures in the state that day were "struggling to get out of the 20s."

The vehicle is a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

The rescuer, identified by The Indianapolis Star as local resident Robert Deane, told the New York Times that the children had been left in their carseats. The seats were in a ditch, he said. One child wasn't wearing a hat and was screaming, Deane said.

"One of them wasn't crying, which was really concerning to me," Deane told the New York Times. "The only thing on my mind was getting them inside my house and getting them warm."

Deane brought the children inside and called 911. Police said the babies were safe and were checked by medical professionals.

The car theft remains under investigation.

Deane "did what any good person would do," IMPD officer William Young told The Indianapolis Star. "He got those infants to shelter. This is an outcome that we wanted. I can't thank that good Samaritan enough. We don't have a suspect in custody, but that will be our next priority is figuring out who is responsible for this particular incident."