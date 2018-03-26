Officials catch large mountain lion lounging in backyard of California home

AZUSA, Calif. – A large mountain lion spotted in the backyard of a home in Azusa Monday morning has been safely caught. CBS Los Angeles reports the animal was discovered in the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive, near the Azusa Greens Country Club golf course, Azusa police reported at around 7 a.m.

Police were using a drone to monitor the animal while officers forced a perimeter around the area.

The mountain lion was contained in the backyard of a home, police said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff responded and safely tranquilized the animal at around 9:30 a.m.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to stay inside their homes during the incident. There were no reported injuries.