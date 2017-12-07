Police: Shooter, 2 students dead in shooting at Aztec High School in New Mexico

AZTEC, N.M. – Authorities say three people are dead including the shooter following a shooting at a New Mexico high school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School.

New Mexico Police said via Twitter the shooter was among the the deceased.

The families of the victims were notified immediately. They are in our thoughts and prayers. #Aztecschoolshooting — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) December 7, 2017

The victims' families were notified "immediately," state police said.

There were no other injuries reported, state police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school or who was suspected of firing the shots.

San Juan County Sheriff's Lt. Kyle Lincoln told CBS affiliate KRQE that law enforcement are clearing the building and searching the school.

The New Mexico State Police were taking over the investigation. Federal authorities were also investigating what led to the shooting.

Other schools in the area also were locked down as a precaution. Authorities say it could be a few hours before the lockdowns are lifted.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.

Aztec is a rural community of 6,500 people in the heart of northwestern New Mexico's oil and gas country and near the Navajo Nation. Its main street is lined by old brick buildings that date back more than a century.

This is a developing story.