Authorities respond to small fire in Central Park
NEW YORK -- Authorities responded to a brush fire in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon.
It was reported near 110th Street and West Drive at around 2 p.m.
A haze of smoke could be seen rising from the park.
It wasn't immediately clear if there was one fire or several small fires.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
