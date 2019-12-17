Australian man was able to roast pork in his car during the country's extreme heat wave

The heat wave in Australia is so severe that a man turned his car into an oven to cook a pork roast.

Stu Pengelly, of Perth, decided to see what would happen if he left 1,5 kg (3.3 pounds) of pork on the seat of his Datsun Sunny for 10 hours as temperatures in Western Australia soared to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

He used a thermometer to monitor the heat inside the vehicle throughout the day. It rose from a toasty 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) at 7 a.m. to an oven-like 81 degrees Celsius (more than 177 Fahrenheit) by midday.

The outcome? "It worked a treat!" he said on Facebook.

Pengelly posted pictures of the meat cut into slices. He added that the car had tinted windows and doors, which had kept it from getting even hotter.

An Australian man, Stu Pengelly, roasted pork in his car during a heat wave. He said the temperature inside the vehicle soared to 81 degrees Celsius (177 Fahrenheit). Stu Pengelly/Facebook

He used his experience to warn people of the extreme dangers of heat waves.

"Do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute," he said. "And if you do see kids or dogs in a hot car, do not hesitate to smash the window to get them out as soon as possible."

Pengelly told Reuters he next wants to try cooking roast beef in the Datsun.

"A quiche would cook in 2 hours, I reckon," he added.

Australia is currently sweltering through an extremely hot stretch of summer and could experience record-breaking temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit this week, forecasters say.

The hot, conditions are adding to the country's bushfire crisis. Wildfires raging out of control have lead to at least six deaths, destroyed hundreds of homes, ravaged koala bear habitats, and smothered Sydney in smoke.

The Bureau of Meteorology of Western Australia reports temperatures in the city of Perth have topped 95 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 days so far this month — just one day short of the record.