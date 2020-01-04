Singer Pink pledges $500,000 to fight Australia's wildfires

American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

The wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 5 million hectares – 12.35 million acres – and destroyed more than 1,400 homes.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states. He said 23 deaths have been confirmed so far this summer, including two on Saturday, and "we are facing another extremely difficult next 24 hours."

Strong winds and high temperatures are forecast to bring flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney. Temperatures in parts of the Australian state of New South Wales are expected to soar in the mid-40s Celsius - about 113 Fahrenheit.