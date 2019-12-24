Baby of slain Austin mom Heidi Broussard reunited with her father

An infant girl is back with her father in Texas after being kidnapped, along with her mother who was found murdered. The baby's return is a rare moment of comfort for the family.

Newly released photos show baby Margot, along with three simple words: "Finally! Such Joy!" She reunited with her father the same night dozens gathered to mourn the death of her mother, Heidi Broussard.

"She was beautiful. She was kind. She had hope for people that no one else would have," said Broussard's friend Carli Laughlin.

Broussard's body was found on Thursday, one week after she disappeared, in the trunk of a car outside a Houston home. She'd been strangled. Inside, police found Magen Fieramusca, a longtime friend of Broussard, and 3-week-old Margot.

The body of Heidi Broussard (left) was found at the home of her friend, Magen Fieramusca (right), who has been charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

Fieramusca was arrested and charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. Authorities said Fieramusca had acted like she was expecting a child at the same time as Broussard as part of a plot to kidnap the infant.

News of the reunion between Margot and her father came during Monday night's vigil, from Margot's grandfather, Ty Carey.

"The light is shining through. It's such a blessing," he said.

The support of the community is easing some of the pain.

"We appreciate all the love," Carey said. "It turned out to be a terrible thing that nobody saw coming."