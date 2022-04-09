9 people transported to hospitals when car hits food truck in Austin, Texas

A car collided with a food truck in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, injuring 11 people, including two with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Christa Stedman, a spokesperson for ACEMS, said that there was a T-bone-type collision around 9 p.m. ET, with one vehicle then being pushed into pedestrians and food truck. Nine people were transported to local hospitals, including one of the drivers. The other two people injured refused transport to the hospital.

Austin police on Friday night wouldn't give any more details of the crash, but said the drivers are cooperating with the investigation.