Audrina Patridge files for divorce, restraining order

Audrina Patridge is looking to her friends and family for emotional support.

"The Hills" star has turned to those closest to her amid her contentious divorce from husband Corey Bohan, ET has learned.

"She's leaning on the support of her family. This is not easy for her," a source tells ET exclusively. "Audrina is extremely close with her family. She's putting her focus on what's best for her daughter."

ET has also learned that Patridge and Bohan are currently not living together.

The 32-year-old reality star filed for divorce on Wednesday, two days after requesting a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider following an alleged domestic violence incident.

A judge in Orange County, California, granted Patridge's request, ordering Bohan to stay 100 yards away from her. Bohan was granted monitored visitation of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Patridge claims that her estranged husband had "become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her busy work schedule and travel obligations.

"His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him," she alleged in her restraining order petition. "I am fearful of [Bohan's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter."

According to her divorce petition, Patridge listed the couple's date of separation as Sept. 6, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Patridge is asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either party, and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, with visitation to be granted to Bohan. She additionally requests that Bohan obtain written permission to take Kirra to any county outside of Orange County, San Diego County and Imperial County.

The divorce comes just 10 months after Patridge and Bohan tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Hawaii, after dating for several years.

"Audrina's No. 1 priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told ET in a statement.

A hearing regarding Partridge's request for a restraining order has been set for Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

In December, the reality star spoke with ET about how she and her new husband hoped to avoid divorce, and admitted that their relationship had seen its share of challenges, but they'd managed to weather them.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion