Attorney general to host annual holiday party at Trump's D.C. hotel

Attorney General William Barr is hosting his annual holiday party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the Justice Department confirmed Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported Barr's party plans and said the private event will cost him roughly $30,000 for 200 guests. The party, which the department said Barr holds every year, is a "ceilidh," a traditional Irish or Scottish party.

The Justice Department said Barr is not receiving a discount, and insisted there were no ethical or legal issues that would prevent him from holding his party at the hotel. President Trump still derives income from the property, and earned $40.8 million from the hotel in 2018, according to his financial disclosure report.

Barr's net worth is estimated at roughly $40 million, according to Forbes.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., seen on January 24, 2019. Eva Hambach / AFP/Getty Images

Barr, who has served as attorney general since earlier this year, became known for his defense of the president upon the release of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report, when he said evidence of potential obstruction of justice was insufficient to warrant charges. Barr has firmly defended his handling of the report.

Mr. Trump continues to face criticism for the use of his private properties during his presidency, particularly since he never divested his business interests when he took office. Most recently, Mr. Trump has proposed holding the next G-7 summit at his Miami golf club, concerning outside ethics experts.

Clare Hymes and Kathryn Watson contributed reporting.