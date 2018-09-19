2 attacked at retirement home in Pennsylvania, police say

EAST GOSHEN, Pa. -- Police say two people were attacked at a Chester County retirement community on Wednesday evening, CBS Philadelphia reports. Crews were dispatched to the Park Lane at Bellingham retirement community in East Goshen Township shortly before 6:30 p.m. local time, according to police.

According to officials, the two people went into cardiac arrest after being attacked. There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.

The suspect fled on foot and is believed to may also be responsible for a shooting that took place in Downingtown, which is about 12 miles east of East Goshen.

The Philadelphia ATF says they are assisting authorities in Chester County with locating a shooter.

Police believe the suspect is familiar with the victims.