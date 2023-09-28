Atlantic Festival 2023 features Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Kerry Washington and more, in partnership with CBS News

The 15th annual Atlantic Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 28, for two days of events with headline-making speakers from the world of politics as well as renowned authors, actors, filmmakers, and business and tech leaders. CBS News is the broadcast media partner for The Atlantic Festival, and CBS News journalists will moderate a number of conversations on the event's stages in Washington, D.C.

Hillary Clinton will sit down in conversation with The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, Friday morning to discuss existential threats to democracy.

Goldberg will also interview Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie G. Bunch III, will also take the stage for live conversations, as will Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Utah Governor Spencer Cox; Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas); former congressman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd; and former Representative Gabby Giffords. The promise and risks of artificial intelligence will be probed in a conversation with Mira Murati, chief technology officer of OpenAI.

Actor, producer and activist Kerry Washington and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are also slated to appear.

The evening of Sept. 28 will feature the debut of Netflix's forthcoming docuseries "Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul," followed by a conversation featuring the series's director, the famed documentarian R. J. Cutler.

Sept. 29 will feature a night of live storytelling with the filmmaker Spike Lee, in conversation with The Atlantic's contributing writer Jemele Hill.

Read more about The Atlantic Festival here. You can watch a live video stream from the festival's Ideas Stage in the video player below starting at 9:30 a.m. ET: