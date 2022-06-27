Police say an Atlanta Subway worker was shot and killed by customer over sandwich order

Two Atlanta Subway workers were shot, one fatally, following an argument over a sandwich order, police said Monday.

An irate customer fatally shot a 26-year-old female employee and critically wounded her 24-year-old female co-worker shortly after 6:30 p.m on Sunday over "too much mayo on a sandwich," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in a news conference.

Atlanta police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting late Sunday following a tip from a citizen, he said.

Authorities did not identify the man arrested.

Hampton told reporters police did not want the focus to be on the particulars of the sandwich order that led to the shooting but instead on the issue of gun violence.

"It was something very senseless, yes, too much mayo on the sandwich, but again, an individual with a gun who decided that that was the course of action to resolve the conflict," Hampton said."So yes it's a sandwich, but more importantly someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away and having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich decided to take actions into his own hands and now we have families who are devastated."

The 5-year-old son of the critically injured employee was also in the restaurant during the shooting, Hampton said. The child was uninjured but witnessed the incident, he said, and will likely "have to go through some trauma counseling."

Willie Glenn, the owner of the restaurant, told CBS46 that the two victims of the shooting were sisters.

Glenn said that an armed store manager attempted to stop the suspect and ended up exchanging gunfire with him, leading to a "wild shootout in the parking lot," CBS46.com reported.

"I don't know what the world is coming to these days with our youth, everyone seems to be so hot headed," Glenn told CBS46.