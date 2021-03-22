Relatives and friends of Atlanta-area spa shooting victims struggle to cope: "I cannot accept it"

Thousands of people across the U.S. gathered at vigils and rallies over the weekend to honor the victims of the deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings and speak out against the recent wave of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

Friends, family and a community of supporters continue to grieve the loss of lives, including the life of Xiaojie Tan, the owner of Young's Asian Massage who was one of the eight victims gunned down in Georgia.

"She's a hard worker. I just don't know why this happened to her," her friend Ashley Zhang told CBS News' Mark Strassmann. "I cannot accept it. So, far I still can't accept it."

Tan's daughter was among the many people who visited a memorial for all those killed. She was shocked by the news of her mother's sudden and tragic death, saying that she was "just hoping it was not my mom."

Equally devastated are the sons of Yong Yue, who said in a statement that "words cannot adequately describe our grief," and the sons of Hyun Jung Grant, who described on a GoFundMe page how their mother dedicated her entire life to providing for them.

Grant's sons have raised more than $2.7 million to cover their food, bills and other expenses since the fundraiser was created three days prior.

John Michels, the brother of victim Paul Michels, who owned a security system installation business in the Atlanta area, says his family is still processing the Army veteran's death "one day at a time."

"I don't think we're going to actually feel the full shock until we actually go down there to the funeral," he said.

Suncha Kim, a grandmother of three, is remembered as a pure-hearted, selfless woman who worked multiple jobs, according to an online fundraiser set up by her family.

Delaina Yaun was at the spa with her husband when she died. The 33-year-old's life was tragically cut short amid a year of milestones that included getting married and giving birth to an infant daughter.

"She just got married recently. She had my niece, Mia, eight months old. She had so many good things that just happened," said Dana Toole, Yaun's sister.

Yaun's husband, Mario Gonzalez, is inconsolable, Toole said, noting that she could tell from his facial expression that "he was in complete shock" and "denial" upon receiving the news of Delaina's death.

Gonzalez told Spanish-language news site Mundo Hispanico that responding police treated him like a suspect at the scene, where he was handcuffed and held for more than two hours. It was only then that Mario was released and told his wife had died.

"CBS This Morning" has reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for comment.