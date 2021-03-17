Watch Live: Atlanta police hold press conference on deadly spa shootings

Police in Atlanta are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning on the deadly shootings at three area spas. At least eight people were killed, and a suspect is in custody.

Four of the victims are of Korean descent, South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed to CBS News. Police said it was too soon to determine if the victims were targeted because of their race.

How to watch the Atlanta police press conference today

What : Atlanta police press conference on spa shootings

: Atlanta police press conference on spa shootings Date : Wednesday, March 17, 2021

: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The string of shootings started Tuesday evening at a spa in Cherokee County, 30 miles north of Atlanta. In Atlanta, police later responded to shootings at two spas across the street from one another.

Cherokee County police identified the suspect in the first shooting as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who was taken into custody 150 miles south of Atlanta. Atlanta police said it was "extremely likely" Long is the suspect in the other two shootings.

Jen Kwon and Mark Strassmann contributed reporting.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.