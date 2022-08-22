Watch CBS News
Crime

Police searching for suspect after at least 3 shot in Atlanta

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Police are searching for a suspect after at least three people were shot in Atlanta on Monday, the city's police department said. The department didn't provide the condition of the victims.

The Atlanta Police Department said it's working an "active situation" in the city's Midtown neighborhood, noting that "multiple officers" are in the area searching for the suspect. Police asked residents to stay off the streets in the area, particularly between 12th Street and Peachtree Street Northeast and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street Northwest.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

Victoria Albert
victoria-albert.jpg

Victoria Albert is a Sr. News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@viacomcbs.com

First published on August 22, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.