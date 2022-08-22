Police searching for suspect after at least 3 shot in Atlanta

Police are searching for a suspect after at least three people were shot in Atlanta on Monday, the city's police department said. The department didn't provide the condition of the victims.

The Atlanta Police Department said it's working an "active situation" in the city's Midtown neighborhood, noting that "multiple officers" are in the area searching for the suspect. Police asked residents to stay off the streets in the area, particularly between 12th Street and Peachtree Street Northeast and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street Northwest.

We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated.