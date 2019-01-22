Atlanta police investigating alleged sexual assault live-streamed on Facebook

Police are investigating a Facebook Live video that allegedly captured a sexual assault at an Atlanta nightclub. The live-streamed video posted to the social media platform went viral over the weekend, CBS Atlanta reports. The woman said she was drugged and sexually assaulted. At one point in the video, a voice can be heard asking for help and saying "stop."

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement about the incident. "Early Sunday morning, APD began receiving calls about a Facebook Live video that appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub," the department said. "Our Special Victims Unit has made contact with the victim, and an investigation into the matter has been opened. The investigation continues."

CBS Atlanta blurred the video of the alleged sexual assault. The woman's identity is being kept confidential. CBS Atlanta

Opera Nightclub, where the incident took place, also released a statement Monday, CBS Atlanta reports: "At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them with everything they have requested. We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can. We have been asked to defer any further questions to the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit."

The victim's identity is confidential, but CBS Atlanta says she wrote on Facebook Monday, thanking those who helped her. She said she wants justice.