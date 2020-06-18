Atlanta officers charged in Rayshard Brooks' fatal shooting turn themselves in

Both of the Atlanta police officers charged in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks turned themselves in on Thursday, according to jail records and their attorneys. Officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder, along with 10 other charges, and Devin Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and oath violations.

The Fulton County Jail confirmed that Brosnan had been booked on Thursday morning. Brosnan is accused of standing on Brooks after he was shot by Rolfe instead of providing him medical attention. He has been placed on administrative duty.

Later Thursday, Rolfe's legal team announced that their client had also turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail. The jail confirmed that he arrived at 3:18 p.m., and that he was not eligible for bond.

Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan seen in booking photos on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Fulton County Jail

On June 12, Rolfe and Brosnan arrived at a Wendy's drive-thru around 10:30 p.m. because Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him

Brooks wrestled a Taser away from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe fired his weapon, authorities said. Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. An autopsy said he suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide.

The county's district attorney, Paul Howard, said Brosnan had agreed to testify against Rolfe as a state's witness, an account Brosnan's attorney has disputed. In an interview with CNN, attorney Don Samuel also claimed that his client placed his foot on Brooks to make sure he "didn't have access to a weapon."

Victoria Albert contributed to this report.