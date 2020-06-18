Atlanta officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting turns himself in

One of the two Atlanta police officers charged in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks turned himself in on Thursday, according to jail records and his attorney. Devin Brosnan, who is charged with aggravated assault and four oath violations, has been booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Brosnan is accused of standing on Brooks after he was shot by another officer, Garrett Rolfe, at the scene instead of providing him medical attention. Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty.

Rolfe, who was fired from the department, faces 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Devin Brosnan Fulton County Jail

The county's district attorney, Paul Howard, said Brosnan had agreed to testify against Rolfe, an account Brosnan's attorney has disputed. In an interview with CNN, attorney Don Samuel also claimed his client placed his foot on Brooks to make sure he "didn't have access to a weapon."

On June 12, Rolfe and Brosnan arrived at a Wendy's drive-thru around 10:30 p.m. because Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him.

Brooks wrestled a Taser away from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe fired his weapon, authorities said. Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. An autopsy said he suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide.