Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for coronavirus

Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced Monday afternoon. Bottoms, 50, said she has not experienced any symptoms of the virus.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," she tweeted Monday.

Bottoms, in an appearance on MSNBC, said the positive test result was a "shock" and she thought to get tested because her husband had been sleeping more than usual.

"It leaves me for a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is. We've taken all the precautions that you can possibly take. I have no idea when and where we were exposed," she said.

As of Monday, there have been more than 97,000 confirmed virus cases in Georgia, with over 2,870 deaths and over 11,900 hospitalizations, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

