Atlanta airport's piano man finds a friend for life after a stranger showed his kindness

By Mark Strassmann

Atlanta — Christmas came five months early for Tonee "Valentine" Carter, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's piano man. 

Though his piano playing is a background diversion for most travelers, one traveler heard him play in July and felt something. 

"It is just radiating off of him and on to me. I feel lighter," said Carlos Whittaker, a motivational speaker who asked his 170,000 Instagram followers to donate to a virtual tip jar created for Valentine. "You don't know, but you got a lot of money coming your way, bro." 

Whittaker didn't know it, but Carter has health issues and gives himself kidney dialysis nine hours a day. On most days, Carter was lucky to make $100 in tips. 

More than $60,000 was donated almost immediately. Over time, strangers showed him love with $85,000 in tips. 

"They made me want to be a better human," Carter said. "It changed my life — not the money, but the act itself." 

Whittaker has since created a retirement fund for his new friend. 

"We talk all the time. He's like my son," Carter said. "I made a buddy, more than the money." 

First published on December 30, 2021 / 7:27 PM

