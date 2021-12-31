Atlanta airport's piano man finds a friend for life after a stranger showed his kindness

Atlanta — Christmas came five months early for Tonee "Valentine" Carter, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's piano man.

Though his piano playing is a background diversion for most travelers, one traveler heard him play in July and felt something.

"It is just radiating off of him and on to me. I feel lighter," said Carlos Whittaker, a motivational speaker who asked his 170,000 Instagram followers to donate to a virtual tip jar created for Valentine. "You don't know, but you got a lot of money coming your way, bro."

Whittaker didn't know it, but Carter has health issues and gives himself kidney dialysis nine hours a day. On most days, Carter was lucky to make $100 in tips.

More than $60,000 was donated almost immediately. Over time, strangers showed him love with $85,000 in tips.

"They made me want to be a better human," Carter said. "It changed my life — not the money, but the act itself."

Whittaker has since created a retirement fund for his new friend.

"We talk all the time. He's like my son," Carter said. "I made a buddy, more than the money."