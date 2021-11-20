Firearm apparently discharged by accident at Atlanta airport, police say

An "accidental discharge" of a firearm at Atlanta's international airport appeared to spark chaos for some travelers Saturday and prompted the airport to state the situation was not an active shooting.

"There is not an active shooter," Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted. "There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees."

The Atlanta Police Department said it appears a firearm accidentally discharged near the main security checkpoint and that no injuries have been reported. It said officers were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Videos posted to Twitter appeared to show people laying on the ground at the airport — seemingly trying to take cover — with items of clothing and other personal items strewn across the floor. Other passengers appeared to have been evacuated, with videos showing people standing with their bags on the tarmac.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departing flights are under gate holds and experiencing delays of under 15 minutes, while arriving flights are experiencing similar delays.

This comes as the TSA is reporting record numbers of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving. On Friday, the agency said it screened more than 2.2 million travelers — the highest number since the start of the pandemic last year.