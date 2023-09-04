5 killed, 3 injured in Atlanta crash that shut down I-85

Five people were killed and three were injured in an Atlanta crash early Monday on the SR 316 westbound ramp to Interstate 85 southbound in Gwinnett County, according to police.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. local time when 911 calls were received reporting a vehicle going "over the wall of the raised ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound Collector-Distributor to Pleasant Hill Rd," according to a news release from Gwinnett County police.

County fire personnel identified five people dead at the scene, while three others were taken to local hospitals, the news release said.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours on Monday, reopening just before 9 a.m. local time.

"The main I85 SB travel lanes are clear and reopened. The C-D from both I85 SB and SR316 WB remain closed and will be closed for an extended period of time while the Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit handles the investigation," Gwinnett police officials posted on Facebook.

It has not yet been determined what factors led to the collision, or the seriousness of the injuries for the survivors, police said in the news release.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-442-5653.

On Monday morning, the Gwinnett crash deaths were 5 of 17 the state of Georgia's department of public safety reported on Labor Day.