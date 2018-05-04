ATF agent shot in head in Chicago, sparking manhunt

(CHICAGO) A federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was shot in the head and critically wounded early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's South Side, CBS Chicago reports. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. and the area around Davis Square Park has been sealed off with crime tape.

Chicago Police say they were working on a joint operation with ATF when the agent was shot.

According to police radio traffic, the agent officer was driven to the hospital by fellow task force members who didn't want to wait for an ambulance, CBS Chicago says.

Entire #ChicagoPolice Dept praying for the @ATF agent who was shot & critically wounded this morning in 4400 blk of S. Hermitage. Agents & CPD officers were working a federal investigation when this occurred & the federal government will be the lead on sharing of information. pic.twitter.com/jp5ScZNFKC — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 4, 2018

A Chicago officer was injured, but not shot, and taken to a hospital with what were being called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't said what type of operation they were working on with the ATF.

Authorities were searching for the gunman -- even checking rooftops, CBS Chicago notes.