At least 9 injured when tree falls from lightning strike at Pennsylvania swim club

At least nine people, including several young children, were injured Sunday after a tree fell on them while they were sitting underneath a tent at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, CBS Philadelphia reports. Lightning struck the tree, causing it to topple over onto the tent, officials told the station.

Nine people ranging from young children to adults were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Lower Southampton Township zoning officer Bill Oettinger said three people suffered serious injuries — two to their head and one to their back. The rest suffered minor injuries.

All nine people were able to escape from under the tent by the time first responders arrived.

Officials say they don't believe anyone was struck by lightning.

Oettinger said lifeguards and staff at the swim club helped everyone out of the tent. Numerous other trees were down throughout the park because of the weather event.