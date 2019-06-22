At least 7 dead in "devastating" crash between motorcycles and truck in rural New Hampshire

New Hampshire state police said late Friday that at least seven people had been killed in a crash between several motorcycles and a truck on Route 2 in the White Mountains. The crash Friday evening occurred on a rural two-lane highway in Randolph and witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help.

Police only would that a 2016 Dodge 2500 collide with the riders.

Along with the seven dead, state police said two additional people were transported to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical. Police said they could not provide the identities of the dead until next of kin have been notified.

Rich Wallingford, the owner of a nearby inn, said he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer. "It's a very sad night," he said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted his condolences.

Valerie & I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic motor accident that occurred in Randolph tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, & first responders who answered the call. State officials are on the scene & assisting as the situation develops. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 22, 2019

The entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned.