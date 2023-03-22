6 killed after work zone car crash on Baltimore Beltway, police say

Six people were killed after a car crashed into a work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon, Maryland State Police confirmed.

At about 12:40 p.m., a car drove in between temporarily placed jersey walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning, according to a preliminary investigation.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle, a grey passenger Acura, survived and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment, police said.

Investigators believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash, according to police.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as certain lanes on the I-695 prior to Exit 17 remain closed, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Investigators believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash. It is still part of the active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call @mdsp Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700 — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 22, 2023

"I am praying for the family," Bridget Brown, whose son was on the highway during the wreck, told CBS News Baltimore. "My son was only a few cars back. It could have been my son. I just thank God it is not him."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski offered his condolences to those involved in the deadly accident.

"On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," he tweeted.