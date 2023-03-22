At least 6 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Baltimore Beltway

At least six people have died following a car crash on I-695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon, Maryland State Police confirmed.

All lanes on the I-695 are closed in both directions prior to Exit 17 Security Boulevard, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. It is not known how long the interstate will remained shut down.

#UPDATE @mdsp has confirmed at least 6 fatalities as a result of this crash. Additional updates to follow. — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 22, 2023

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the crash or identified any victims.

"I am praying for the family," Bridget Brown, whose son was on the highway during the wreck, told CBS News Baltimore. "My son was only a few cars back. It could have been my son. I just thank God it is not him."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski offered his condolences to those involved in the deadly accident.

"On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," he tweeted.