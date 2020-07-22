15 people wounded in shooting at Chicago funeral home

Fifteen people were wounded in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday, police said. A person of interest was being interviewed by law enforcement, but there are multiple suspects, according to the police.

Six victims were in serious condition in area hospitals and the rest were hospitalized in good condition, police said. One was treated at the scene. They ranged in age from 21 to 65.

Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said a black vehicle approached a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood where a memorial service was taking place when people in the vehicle began firing.

Funeral attendees fired back and the vehicle drove away as its occupants continued firing. The vehicle crashed about halfway up the block and the occupants got out and fled in multiple directions, Carter said.

At least 60 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The fire department told CBS Chicago at least nine of the victims were in serious to critical condition. All the victims are adults, Carter said. It was unclear how many were form the funeral and how many were in the vehicle.

At least one was apparently an innocent bystander. Family members at a hospital told CBS Chicago she lives next to the funeral home and was outside for a cigarette break and got caught in the gunfire. She was fighting for her life Tuesday night, her relatives said.

At the funeral home, a woman with blood on her jeans told CBS Chicago she didn't know whose blood it was.

Sources told CBS Chicago the shooting was a planned ambush outside the funeral home. The funeral was for Donnie Weathersby, who was shot and killed July 14, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports.

Sources told CBS Chicago's Brad Edwards the police were warned there might be a retaliatory attack on the funeral service. Carter said a squad car had been assigned to the funeral because of its size.

The shooting came on the heels of President Trump offering a reported 175 federal agents to come to Chicago to help deal with the city's ongoing gun violence. Sources told CBS Chicago those agents had already arrived in Chicago Tuesday night.

Some law enforcement personnel in military fatigues were spotted at the scene of the shooting, but it wasn't known whether they were federal agents.

In a series of tweets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting "horrific" and the shooters "cowardly." She urged anyone with information to come forward, saying, "We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible."

"When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are," Lightfoot said.

Brian Dakss contributed to this article.