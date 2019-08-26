At least 12 injured in stolen police cruiser crash in Dayton, Ohio

Authorities respond to a multi-car crash caused by a stolen police cruiser in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, August 26, 2019. WHIO-TV

At least 12 people were injured in a crash involving a stolen police SUV that collided with several parked cars, authorities told CBS Dayton affiliate WHIO-TV. The Riverside police cruiser crashed near the Dayton Metro Library, hitting at least three other vehicles.

Among the injured are at least seven children. It's unclear how old they are. Authorities told WHIO-TV at least three people sustained life-threatening injuries. The coroner has been called to the scene.

The suspect who stole the cruiser was also hospitalized.

A witness saw the cruiser hit another vehicle as it was driving along Airway Road, sending one of the cars spinning.

"I was terrified," Riverside resident Tiffany Hamiel told WHIO-TV. "There were car parts flying all over the street."