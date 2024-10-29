Dynacare baby powder expands recall due to asbestos concerns on additional products

A recall involving Dynacare baby powder potentially tainted with asbestos has been expanded to include additional cases of the product shipped to 35 states and sold online on Amazon, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Montvale, New Jersey-based Dynarex Corp. on Monday said it was expanding a recall first announced in September to include an additional 1,020 cases of Dynacare baby powder because the 14-ounce and 4-ounce items could be contaminated with asbestos.

A known carcinogen, asbestos is a mineral that occurs naturally and is often found near talc, an ingredient used in many cosmetic products. The recall comes as a result of routine testing by the FDA, the company stated in its notice.

People who purchased the recalled baby powder should stop using the product and return it for a refund, Dynarex said.

DynaCare Baby Powder 14 oz. Dynarex Corp.

The recalled baby powder was sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18, 2024, to the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The initial recall involved 62 cases of Dynacare baby powder, with each case holding 24- and 14-ounce bottles.

Manufactured from Oct. 31, 2023 through Feb. 1, 2024, the recalled powder's expiration dates run from Oct. 30, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027, according to the firm's notice.

Bottom of recalled Dynacare Baby Powder product. Dynarex Corp.

The company has stopped distributing the product and is investigating what caused the contamination.

Dynarex can be reached at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET or by email at recall@dynarex.com.