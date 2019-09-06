Lawyer who represented A$AP Rocky shot in Sweden

A Swedish lawyer who first represented American rapper A$AP Rocky in an assault case was shot Friday morning in Stockholm. Mia Edwall Insulander, the secretary general of the Swedish Bar Association, confirmed to CBS News the victim is Henrik Olsson Lilja.

Karina Skagerlind, of the Stockholm Police, wouldn't confirm the victim's identity to CBS News but said one person was shot and wounded in a Stockholm apartment complex and a suspect has been arrested.

Insulander said Lilja is alive and in the hospital, but didn't have further word on his condition.

Henrik Olsson Lilja, the lawyer of U.S. rapper Rakim Mayers, known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, talks to the press after a hearing in his trial over a street brawl on July 5, 2019 in Stockholm. Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/Getty Images

Lilja first represented the rapper following a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm, but was reportedly replaced by another legal team before the trial.

Sweden's Expressen newspaper reports the suspect arrested is also a senior lawyer, a woman who had previously been banned from contacting him. A witness told the paper the shooter was a man who wrestled with the victim before opening fire. The paper reports the shooter fled in a black SUV and hasn't yet been apprehended.

The witness told the paper the lawyer was bleeding but conscious. He was shot in the head and chest, the paper reports.

Swedish Police said on their website the shooting is being investigated as an attempted murder. They say it's an "isolated incident with no known connection to recent violent crimes." Several people have been questioned, and the person arrested this morning has now been arrested by prosecutors, according to police.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault after the June brawl. He had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, Mayers and the bodyguards were given "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.