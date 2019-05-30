Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Bolton Celtics legend Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The 85-year-old basketball great made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

"Just found out I will be receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award," he said. "Arthur was a man of great courage. Tune in July 10, this is a special honor!"

"I'm humbled to receive the Arthur Ashe Award," Russell said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It is a great honor to be part of a unique group of previous recipients."

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is given to those who embody the spirit of tennis legend and human rights campaigner Arthur Ashe, who died from AIDS in 1993. It is presented as part of the ESPY Awards by ESPN.

Russell, a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star, played 13 seasons with the Celtics. With 11 NBA Championship titles during his run, Russell holds the joint record for the most championships won by an athlete in a North American team sports league. He is tied with NHL player Henri Richard.

In 1966, Russell became the NBA's first black head coach when he was appointed to coach his team, the Boston Celtics. Boston retired Russell's No. 6 jersey in 1972, and in 1975 he was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

Last year's Arthur Ashe Courage Award honored the survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. In 2017, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, posthumously received the award.

The 2019 ESPYs will air July 10th on ESPN.