Arrest made in 2 of several 2015 random shootings in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A task force assembled to investigate six unsolved random shootings in Northern Colorado in 2015 has arrested a man for two of the shootings. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force arrested Christopher Parker, 35, on Tuesday.

Parker is in jail facing charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Parker is accused of killing 65-year-old William Connole, who was shot on June 3, 2015 while standing at an intersection near his home in Loveland. Earlier that night police say Parker shot at - but did not hit - a motorcyclist in Loveland.

CBS Denver reports that the series of random attacks began on the night of April 22, 2015, when Cori Romero, 20, was shot in the neck inside her vehicle as she was driving eastbound on Harmony Road and entering the on ramp for Interstate 25 South in Fort Collins. Romero survived her injuries.

A second attack happened on May 18, around 10:15 p.m. John Jacoby, 47, was riding his bike on Weld County Road 15 north of Windsor when he was shot twice and died at the scene, according to the station.

Investigators say both Romero and Jacoby were shot by an unknown assailant. Their shootings were linked by unspecified forensic evidence, but according to the sheriff's office they are not connected to the other shootings being investigated by the Task Force.

The Denver Post reports that Parker, who is being held without bond, has a "minor" criminal record that includes operation of an unsafe vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.