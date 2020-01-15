Live

U.S. soldier killed in parachute training exercise in Arizona, Army says

A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine free fall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, an Army spokesman said Wednesday. "We are aware of an incident resulting in the death of a U.S. Army Special Operations Command Soldier," Lieutenant Colonel Loren Bymer at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said in a statement to CBS News.

Bymer said no additional information would be released pending an investigation. Free falling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

Bymer said the incident happened near Eloy, Arizona, which is about 55 miles south of Phoenix. According to the Army Times, special operations forces regularly conduct advanced parachute training in Eloy.

