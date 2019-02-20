Army dad surprises wife with homecoming after birth of twins

Cydney Cooper quickly went from a mom of two to a mother of four when she gave birth to twins last month while her husband was overseas. Days later, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

Her husband, Skyler, was deployed in Kuwait with the U.S. Army when his twin girls were born on January 24. Their premature babies spent 12 days in the NICU before a nurse arrived with a surprise guest. It was Skyler.

Skyler had been deployed for a year and wasn't able to make it home for his daughters' births. But on February 5, he made it back to Kansas.

A family member filmed Skyler tiptoeing into a room behind Cydney as she cradled one of their newborns in her arms. She burst into tears when she realized the man in military fatigues was her husband, holding a bouquet of flowers.

"1 year of crazy, 1000s of miles, 1 solo pregnancy and delivery, 48392 Skype calls, some superheros, a few plane rides, 12 NICU days, tons of help from family and friends, and many tears later.... A soldier came home," Cydney wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of her husband's surprise.

The couple's daughters were born at 33 weeks because Cydney had the flu, she told CBS News. She said Wednesday she is still in the NICU with the girls, but that they are doing great. Skyler may have missed their births but he's home for good now, she said.

Skyker also surprised their two sons, Leighton and Corbett, who were at home with family members. Video shows him scooping up the toddlers as he walks through the door.

The videos have melted millions of hearts since they were posted on social media.