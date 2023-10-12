Brink's armored truck driver shot outside South Philadelphia Bank of America

Chopper 3: Brink's armored truck driver shot in head outside South Philadelphia Bank of America Chopper 3: Brink's armored truck driver shot in head outside South Philadelphia Bank of America 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Brink's truck driver was shot outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, just after 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 24-year-old driver was shot once in the chest and he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. The driver is in critical condition, police said.

Brink's is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.

The FBI is on the scene of the shooting and will investigate the incident with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.