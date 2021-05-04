Man dies after being shot by FBI agent outside CIA headquarters

A man who was shot outside the Central Intelligence Agency's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, has died, the FBI said on Tuesday. The FBI said Monday night that the man had emerged from a vehicle with a weapon, and the CIA said the man did not breach the compound.

The FBI said in a statement on Tuesday that the man had died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

"The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent," the FBI said. "The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time."

The FBI said that the shooting occurred at roughly 6 p.m. local time on Monday.

"An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers," the FBI's statement said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for medical attention, according to the FBI. It did not provide any further details about the shooting, though it said hours earlier that agents had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside CIA headquarters.

A source near the scene told CBS News that he heard 13 shots fired.

A CIA spokesperson told CBS News that its compound was not breached and the only agency personnel involved were its Security Protective Officers, who were working alongside local law enforcement. The CIA referred subsequent inquiries about the incident to the FBI.

Pat Milton contributed reporting.