Man faces DUI charges after losing control of horse that trampled boy, police say

COLUSA, Calif. -- A man is facing DUI charges after he lost control of a horse he was riding and a boy was trampled, police say. According to the Colusa Police Department, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a horse walking in the parade trampled an 8-year-old boy, CBS Sacramento reports.

Police say the boy suffered injuries to his legs.

Officers soon found the horse, which had thrown off its rider.

The rider, Armando Martinez Ruiz, is suspected to have been drunk while on the horse. Police note that the same laws apply while riding a horse as driving a car.

Ruiz was arrested and is facing felony DUI charges.

Police say the boy is recovering from his injuries.