Arlington, Texas police officer shoots, kills woman while firing at loose dog

Arlington, Texas -- An Arlington police officer aiming at a loose dog coming toward him shot and killed a woman Thursday evening, CBS Dallas reports. The officer wasn't hurt.

The station says Arlington police and fire department members and EMS responded to a report of a woman passed out in a grassy area.

As the officer began to approach what appeared to be a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also a loose dog that was apparently with her, police said in a news release.

As the officer called out to the woman repeatedly about her condition, the dog began to run toward the officer in a threatening manner and barking, police said.

The officer walked backwards from the running dog while drawing his gun, then fired multiple times toward the dog.

"After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out and it was apparent she was injured," police said in the release.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 30-year-old Victoria Margarita Brooks.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer.



The incident was captured by the officer' body camera. The video will be used as authorities investigate the incident.

There was no word on the fate of the dog.