"I think it's a great honor": Arizona teen among first to become female Eagle Scout

A teenager from Arizona is about to join a very exclusive club as one of the few female Eagle Scouts. Victoria Rader, 17, always looked up to her Eagle Scout father and brother. So, when the more-than-100-year-old organization Boy Scouts of America allowed girls in, she joined.

"I was really excited about it because I had always wanted to be able to do the same program that the boys were able to do," said Rader.

It not only paved her way into a troop in 2019 but allowed Rader to be part of the inaugural class of females to qualify to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. It's an honor only 6% of members have been able to achieve.

When asked what obtaining the Eagle Scout title means to her, Rader responded, "I think it's a great honor to be able to do it. It takes a lot of work and service, and you have to learn so much."

Besides completing outdoor skills, the teens must lead a service project. Rader guided a socially distanced team during the pandemic in building a bench in the Arizona mountains outside Phoenix.

"I wanted to do something in the outdoors and really give back to the community and have something that definitely lasts," she said. "It's going to be here for a long time."

Rader said she is proud of herself, and her father, Richard, said he is proud, too.

"It's been a long time coming, and it wasn't clear because you have to finish up by the time you're 18, and we've been doing the math for years trying to figure out when it had to start," Richard told CBS affiliate KPHO-TV. "She turns 18 in December, so if they delayed it one more year, she wouldn't be able to get her Eagle."